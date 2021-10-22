Dear editor,

Anyone who entertains, plays chicken with, endorses, or threatens not raising the debt ceiling should be kicked out of office. That’s akin to saying they’re willing to destroy the personal finances of the people they represent and cripple the economy of the United States, along with the rest of the world, in order to get their way politically.  

Sen. Mitch McConnell leads the parade with his blah-de-blah justification for such an action. Looking measured and distinguished, as he carefully turns the pages of his speech, one could, if the sound is turned off, believe that what he has to say is well considered and in the interests of the nation. It’s not. It’s evil. It’s trickery. He gambles that the party or people who vote to honor our nation’s already incurred debt will be perceived as solely responsible for that debt, when, in fact, they’re voting to avoid financial catastrophe. In his pernicious self-interest McConnell matches Donald Trump.    

It should be a no-brainer the U.S. will pay the debts it has already incurred. Brinksmanship can backfire. If it does, we’ll all lose. 

Andrea Veach

Louisville

