Dear editor,
I shall speak of 1969. I was 15, and after 1968 I felt I’d seen it all. I was wrong — nothing unusual for back then.
1969 had its tragedies, with 250 a week dying in Vietnam, Altamont Speedway and Charles Manson, but it had its miracles too. There was the Woodstock Festival, and a man walked on the moon, but most miraculous by far was the Mets winning the World Series.
In 1962, the Mets finished 40-120, so bad that when Casey Stengel signaled for a relief pitcher he wouldn’t come out. Only seven years later they vanquished a dominating Orioles team led by icons like Jim Palmer, Brooks Robinson and Paul Blair — in only five games.
Pitching Game 1 for a loss, and Game 4 for the win, was Tom Seaver. Seaver would be traded to the Reds, where he threw his only no-hitter, and the White Sox, where he won his 300th pitching a complete game against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium at the age of 40.
With more than 3,600 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and a lifetime ERA of 2.86, he entered the Hall of Fame in 1992 with 98% of the vote.
Seaver left us on Aug. 31, his baseball years long gone now, but I remember how we needed Seaver and the Mets in 1969 because of the example they set. Just think, if the Mets could win it all, then there might be some hope for the rest of us. Goodbye and godspeed, Tom.
Jeffrey Laird
Frankfort
