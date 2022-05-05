Dear editor,

I know Sherry Sebastian to be a leader who seeks out diversity of opinions and diversity of perspectives, is thorough and prepared, is unafraid to make a difficult decision, and inspire those around her to achieve their best. I’ve seen her do it in the workplace and as 1st District Magistrate.

I worked with Sherry on a daily basis and saw firsthand her ability to really listen, encourage and support everyone on her team, break down complex issues and reach consensus among those with differing positions. I saw how accessible and approachable Sherry is in a multicultural workplace, working side by side with people from different races, ethnicities and religions — people from Romania, India, Mexico, China, Brazil, Pakistan and the United States.

She is a hard worker, putting in the long hours to make sure even the smallest details are addressed. She has passion and energy, but even more so, a servant leader’s heart and approach to her work. She has proven that she will work for and with everyone. Give her the opportunity to continue to serve the First District and all of Franklin County by reelecting Sherry Sebastian as First District Magistrate on May 17.

Lalitha Balaji

Frankfort

