Dear editor,

I have known Sherry Sebastian for almost 15 years and in that time I have seen firsthand her commitment to this community through non profit and community board service. I can personally attest to her commitment to families and children from her service on the Frankfort YMCA board of directors. She helped grow that organization to three facilities and camp property. 

For the staff, she was always available and asking what can I do to help? That is the type of public servant she is — putting her hands and heart to work in this community. I can personally attest to her support she shows to all who are fortunate enough to come across her path!

Sherry models what we all should strive for in this world. She goes out of her way to help the ones who often can’t help themselves, the ones who will never be able to repay her kindness.

I encourage those who can to vote to re elect Sherry Sebastian. She will continue to give Franklin County her all, and do it with integrity and compassion.

Sabrina James

Frankfort

