Dear editor,

As the wife of a small business owner, the mother of a daughter working for a local small business, and a friend of small business owners, Sherry Sebastian knows how small business owners and their employees depend on those businesses. She understands how these businesses contribute to the health and vitality of the community.

With a Bachelor’s degree in government, a Master’s degree in leadership, and a career dealing with policy and budgets, she understands the impact of small businesses on the economy and the economy’s impact on small businesses.

She is tireless in her efforts to improve our entire community with such things as cleaning up dumped trash along roadways, helping to reduce food insecurity for senior citizens, involving Western Hills students in an ongoing downtown beautification project, contacting the road department to address road safety issues, and so much more.

Sherry is not only good for the 1st District; she is good for Franklin County. Our hope is that first district voters will re-elect her so we can all benefit from her expertise and experience.

Kevin and Kathy Moore

Moore’s Frankfort Chemical

Frankfort

