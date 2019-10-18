Dear editor,
I’m amazed at the attention the teachers are getting now by Andy Beshear. His latest campaign promise to give teachers a $2,000 raise sounds like an attempt to buy votes to me. Now he has a TV ad saying schools could shut down if Gov. Matt Bevin is reelected. Does anyone actually believe that?
If you don’t know, education is the largest cost in each year’s state budget with Medicaid being second. Education is funded by federal and state money, property taxes and the lottery. School boards are the only entity other than government that can tax citizens by raising property taxes, and they do it every single year. Every year the tax hikes are said to “be for the children.”
According to Google, the average salary for Kentucky teachers is $53,000 a year, for teaching 190 days a year. As a 2001 retiree I have never gotten a cost-of-living raise, but teachers get theirs every year!
Now it may sound as if I hate teachers, but I don’t and I want them to be paid a decent wage. I did hate the way they acted this past year. Yelling, screaming and waving their signs was very selfish and unprofessional.
If you are a retired state employee, firefighter, police officer or hope to retire soon, I suggest you consider voting for a governor who wants to save all of our pensions, not one pandering to teachers with no plan for the rest of us.
Russell Givens
Frankfort