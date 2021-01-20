Dear editor,
During these times when conversations are filled with words like incite, invasion, insurrection. mob, high crimes and misdemeanors, impeachment, etc., we may hear the words "self pardon."
I do not believe the Constitution gives the president the power to self pardon. The president may not even have the power to pardon; rather the power is "to grant" pardons (not receive). A slight difference, but an important one.
Consider: First, to grant, in a linguistic and definition sense, is to give and/or transfer something of value from one entity or individual to another entity or individual. The verb is used in a transitive mode of other directed, as opposed to a reflexive mode of self directed.
Second, the verb, "to grant," is used in the text of the Constitution eight times. All eight uses are consistent in the transitive mode, i.e., other directed.
Third, the intent of the pardon power is to rectify, mitigate or correct an injustice. An attempt to self pardon would be a preemptive effort to pervert, obstruct and subvert justice for personal gain or self protection, i.e., self directed.
Therefore, it seems that the premise of a "self pardon" is no more than a presumptive perversion of the presidential pardon power and possibly an indirect admission of guilt by trying to set oneself above the law.
Glenn Ballard
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.