Dear editor,
I read with great interest the article “City buys Former Pic-Pac for $390K” (Dec. 4-6 edition). I’m sure our esteemed mayor and city commission had very good reasons for this. I wish they had shared those reasons with the taxpayers, because personally I can’t figure out what they are.
But it was so nice of them to let the incoming mayor and city commission figure out what to do with this property. I think it would have been even nicer if they had let the incoming team decide if they even wanted the old Pic-Pac.
I must also compliment the generous spirit of Mayor Bill May and his commissioners. What a nice purchase price of $390,000 to Charles Booe, the owner, who had paid only $300,000 for the property a mere 16 months previously. That’s a fantastic return on his investment, and he must be very happy. I wish May and the commissioners had Booe’s business savvy.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort
