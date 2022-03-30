Dear editor,

Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield, rightfully asked questions, such as age and content appropriateness of unsolicited books that will be sent to children from the ages of infancy thru age 5, with state funds, to help ensure they are ready for kindergarten at the appropriate time.

I contacted Meredith to thank him for his effort and stand regarding oversight of the program. He stated: Dolly Parton expects the highest standards. He also stated that the program would be implemented by a state agency. 

He attempted to ensure by consistent oversight that high standards are maintained and agendas do not infiltrate this program. Unsuspecting parents do not need to deal with unsolicited material, particularly that undermine their values.

Stella Parton reportedly took offense that was not directed at the program her sister initiated, but was directed at ensuring the state would not deviate from the original intent of the program.

It is one thing to promote a program, and another to maintain it as it is intended. Meredith attempted to place high standards of oversight to protect our children and the intended good will of Dolly Parton’s literacy program.

Therefore, I hope others who care about the content of unsolicited material being sent to children 5 and under, will contact Meredith to thank him for his conscientious work and efforts, to encourage him to continue and let him know he is appreciated and needed by Kentuckians.

Lana Rose

Frankfort

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription