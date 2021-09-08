Dear editor,

I think Sept. 11 should be an annual national, state, local and personal day of service and a paid holiday to all occupations that may allow it. It should be the one day per year when virtually all of America can take the day off and hopefully reconnect with our commonalities.

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription