I appreciate the additional exposure to this concerning issue regarding the request for an expansion of the Elkhorn Creek RV Park (“Guest columnists: RV park owners deny columnist's claims,” April 29-30). Outdoor recreational development should be welcome in our community however, we should not put development over the preservation of our natural resources.
Applicants for the requested expansion claim they “retired to Sarasota,” however, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website the principal office for Elkhorn Creek RV Park LLC is in Sarasota, Florida. It appears to this columnist the applicants are still in the development business working out of Sarasota, but really, I could care less. Glad to see Kentuckians returning to invest in Kentucky.
The proposed development plan appears dense, without much community open space. However, I am happy to hear the applicants are not proposing the maximum number of sites authorized. The other claims are not worth debate compared to the sewage issue. You can Google floating campers during floods, the road superintendent’s quote and profit vs. non-profit.
The elephant in the room is sewers. I do agree with the applicant that the safest and most ecological disposition of sewage is connection to the Frankfort Sewer Department. However, that system is not available, therefore a septic tank system(s) is better than a sewage package treatment plant.
No expansion or development should take place in this area until municipal sewer is available because existing package treatment plants are outdated and failing in this and other areas of our county.
The existing campground, residences along the Elkhorn Creek and the trailer park out Georgetown Road all need to be connected to the municipal sewer system because they are currently polluting the Elkhorn Creek.
We all need to let our elected officials know that we need sewers in this area of the county and then we can consider the RV park expansion. Existing sewer availability is not far away.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.