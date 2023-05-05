Dear editor,

I appreciate the additional exposure to this concerning issue regarding the request for an expansion of the Elkhorn Creek RV Park (“Guest columnists: RV park owners deny columnist's claims,” April 29-30). Outdoor recreational development should be welcome in our community however, we should not put development over the preservation of our natural resources. 

