Dear editor,
I was glad to see that someone had the courage to provide a different opinion of the Capital Pride Kentucky Festival, ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23).
I think the festival is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. I don’t care or want to hear about someone’s sexual orientation.
A person should not be proud or ashamed of their sexual orientation. Pride is associated with something you accomplish and not with what you naturally are such as blue eyed, black skinned or gay. Sexual orientation is a personal matter and not a public one.
Matt Shuy
Frankfort