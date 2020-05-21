Dear editor,
I have been very vocal on social media about the lack of involvement from Frankfort City Commission candidates concerning The State Journal's weekly questionnaire.
I think it is exactly what a local newspaper should be doing and I applaud you, but at the same time I am appalled that many of the candidates have ignored this opportunity. Some of these questions must be asked for all of us to make informed decisions, especially in our current situation.
Most candidates have ample time right now to answer questions because most are not walking, knocking on doors, attending meetings or taking part in forums or debates. No excuse not to answer.
I would love to see an article from the SJ reporting on their involvement.  Please call them out! This is ridiculous.
 
Mike Fitzpatrick
Frankfort

