Dear editor,

Mitch McConnell undermined response to COVID when he:

1. Cut $2 billion from Prevention and Public Healthcare after warnings the cuts would cripple state response to health threats like COVID.

2. Blocked funds to replenish stockpile of personal protection equipment knowing future infectious viruses were inevitable.

3. Blocked state assistance, forcing states to cut essential services or face bankruptcy.

4. Threatened to block COVID bill if it included a $25 per month increase to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), ignoring a 40% jump in enrollment as millions are jobless.

5. Refused for nine months to attend even one COVID relief bill meeting, leaving only two weeks for negotiations before relief and Congress ended.

6. Cut direct payments to people, maintaining people won't work if they get more than $600, ignoring there are no jobs.

This cruel, forced austerity is unnecessary. People must demand their state representatives pressure Mitch to roll back his unneeded tax cut for the rich and do what Federal Reserve says must happen for the economy to recover: Give money directly to people to pay for food, rent, medicine and to states to pay essential workers and offset loss of tax revenue.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

