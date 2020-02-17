Men who are willing to put the good of their communities, the welfare of families, the respect of a working man's income and the security of children who have never had parents who gamble above the deceitful promise of unearned riches.
Our legislators have no faith that the hard working men and women of Kentucky, the rich beautiful land and God's blessing are enough. No, we need to turn to gambling. That's the answer to our problems. They are fools.
Legalized gambling brings crime, alcoholism, violence, domestic abuse and divorce. It brings increased expenses to our police force, emergency rooms courts and social services. It's a rigged bet and the citizens of Kentucky will be the ones to lose.
Wow, who knew that legalized gambling was so evil that it caused all of those social, personal and legal problems? Thanks to this writer for setting the record straight! I would have liked for her to have sourced some of her claims of depravity though, as they sound a little like Sharia Law fanaticism-ish.
I think that she is a little late to the party as we already have an extensive network of legalized gambling in KY. So, I guess that she thinks that we need to close down Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Ellis Park, The Red Mile, and Turfway Park, and a plethora of casinos? if we close down the Derby, then what will take its place as "the most exciting two minutes in sports"? NOt many other activities last for only two minutes!
Although I rarely gamble myself, I see it from a slightly different perspective than the this "Burka-based" theory. I guess my lack of gambling must be why I do not suffer from all of those afflictions that the writer points out.
The way I see it is that people like to gamble, as they think that it is fun, or exciting, or whatever, so they are going to do it...it is just a matter of where, and if it is going to be legal or illegal. If it is illegal, then organized crime is going to be taking a cut and doing God only knows what with those proceeds, while if it is legal, then the government is going to get a cut and doing God only knows what with those proceeds.
Mr Daniel , your last paragraph hit the nail on the head!
The anti gambling opinion forgot to mention “ marriage “ as a gamble. “ (which is proven to lead to divorce ) Is marriage evil? I’ve Farmed all my life and I know for a fact that’s “ gambling “. Is that wicked or evil too? If an unwed woman , gambling that she won’t get pregnant, in the throws of passion has an unplanned ,pregnancy , is she and the child evil? This could go on forever about the gamble we all take everyday. Are we all evil!
