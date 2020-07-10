Dear editor,
My prediction is Donald Trump will resign in either September or October. He will not want to lose or be known as a loser. So he will play the victim.
Mike Pence will be president and candidate and pick Nikki Haley as his vice president. And all Trump supporters will martyr him and vote and campaign hard for Pence to make sure they have a shot at the presidency to save the ability to nominate supremes.
This will be fully embraced and supported by the GOP leadership and all candidates. They will hope the martyrdom of Trump could save them in their own Senate elections in November. However, they will still lose. They will lose the presidency and the Senate.
This is my prediction. Of course, Pence will issue full pardons, ASAP, for any federal crimes that could come to Trump, before leaving office in January. And he is vulnerable in New York, but Attorney General William Barr has a plan for that too.
It’s going to be a hellava ride. Biden will win the election, to be clear.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Funny! I hope you are right that sociopath Prez resigns!
Hope Ms. Coons is right with her predictions - at least I hope her predicted outcome is correct that Joe Biden will win the presidency.
V - O - T - E D - E - M - O - C - R - A - T
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.