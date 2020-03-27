Dear editor,
In letters to the editor and in State Journal reporting, individuals have protested what they see as the overreach of government, particularly in closing church services.
No doubt they feel a sincere loss without the fellowship of their worship services, but it is a particularly bad time to frame the sacrifices that we all are making as an attack on religion by a socialist or liberal government.
A person has to be living in a cave or getting their information only from Fox News not to understand that the novel coronavirus, COVID 19, is ravaging the world, especially where leaders have not taken the bold and decisive steps that Gov. Andy Beshear has taken to protect Kentuckians. Many will have a chance to stay healthy, even live, because of his leadership. I am grateful.
For those Christians who find this a difficult time, may I suggest that you consider the example of Jesus in this Lenten season? Jesus went into the wilderness for 40 days and nights, alone. He did not take a congregation with him. He did not even take his most trusted followers. Alone, he found his strength for the trials that faced him.
It is striking how many of the world’s most profound religious insights and writings have come out of aloneness. Perhaps those who feel imposed upon can see this as an opportunity for reflection and prayer, considering that our seclusion is an act of love.
Most of us are giving up precious time with family and friends in order to protect them, even to protect people we do not know because their lives depend on our wise choices. The need for acts of love will only increase as we share this difficult time across our community and the world.
We have truly become our brother’s keeper.
Libby Marshall
Frankfort
The toilet paper collecting elderly, show an overwhelming fear of the unknown, as do the ones that believe they can only worship their maker in large groups , inside elegant man made structures , feeling dopamine hormone highs to the music. Seem that those at peace with their Maker, and existence, even acknowledging their foreseeable death ,would be able to show some type of contentment in their lives during a pandemic. Their religious morals must be lacking .
