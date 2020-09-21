Dear editor,

I see that Mitch McConnell is slamming Amy McGrath in TV commercials because she said that the emotions she felt when Donald Trump was elected president were the worst she'd felt since 9/11.

I think that McGrath is somewhat incorrect in that I believe Trump's election was way worse than 9/11 and the years since his taking office have proved it. 

Think about on 9/11 how almost 3,000 Americans died suddenly and tragically. Now in 2020, Donald Trump has lied to us all and refused to lead and protect our nation for months while 200,000 people have died. Even more deaths in the U.S. are predicted because we have no national standards or directives for how to protect ourselves. 

Our president doesn't even direct citizens to wear face masks — the least difficult method for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are hurting, not helping, us!

Almost 3,000 dead in 2001 at the hands of Saudi terrorists versus 200,000 and more dead due to the incompetence and deliberate deceptions of Trump with the complacency of McConnell. It's like waking up every day to another 9/11 with Trump as president!

I'll be voting for all Democrats on Nov. 3, and praying America outlasts Trump's presidency.

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

