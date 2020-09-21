Dear editor,
I see that Mitch McConnell is slamming Amy McGrath in TV commercials because she said that the emotions she felt when Donald Trump was elected president were the worst she'd felt since 9/11.
I think that McGrath is somewhat incorrect in that I believe Trump's election was way worse than 9/11 and the years since his taking office have proved it.
Think about on 9/11 how almost 3,000 Americans died suddenly and tragically. Now in 2020, Donald Trump has lied to us all and refused to lead and protect our nation for months while 200,000 people have died. Even more deaths in the U.S. are predicted because we have no national standards or directives for how to protect ourselves.
Our president doesn't even direct citizens to wear face masks — the least difficult method for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are hurting, not helping, us!
Almost 3,000 dead in 2001 at the hands of Saudi terrorists versus 200,000 and more dead due to the incompetence and deliberate deceptions of Trump with the complacency of McConnell. It's like waking up every day to another 9/11 with Trump as president!
I'll be voting for all Democrats on Nov. 3, and praying America outlasts Trump's presidency.
Ceci Mitchell
Franklin County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.