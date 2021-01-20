Dear editor,
I recently read several posts/comments concerning Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Farmer and his attendance to the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C.
I think to myself, where did his freedom go? He is an American citizen, with constitutional rights. Freedom.
I don't believe that his career should be on the line because his freedom of choices. Every individual who entered the Capitol will be caught. Farmer has not done anything wrong with being there. You call him racist? Does that make all Trump supporters racist? If so, wow! Just wow.
We once all had the right to agree to disagree, but it seems as though it is being taken. What next?
Farmer was on his own time and nobody was hurt by his attendance. Had he done something wrong, I'm sure that would have been a big secret that some of us probably wouldn't have known just yet.
He spoke to the media and did not hide the fact that he attended. Calling him racist is just beyond my belief. Do we now label people because they have a different political view? This whole thing is just ridiculous.
Farmer has been one of the best narcotics officer in Franklin County for a very long time. To take him off the streets would be just putting drugs on the streets.
I stand behind him 100% and may we all continue to have the freedom to be who we are.
Tammy Ricketts
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.