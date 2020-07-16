Dear editor,
I do not wear a mask to make a political statement. I wear a mask to protect myself and others from a contagious virus. I also wear a mask in honor of my dad, Noel Biggs.
He was in a rehab facility when he contracted COVID-19. Frankfort Regional Medical Center staff kindly gave us daily updates and made it possible for us to speak to him via a video link.
My dad was a strong and vibrant man. He survived World War II, a motorcycle crash and, at 92, hip replacement with only two doses of pain medication. After he contracted the virus, his decline was quick and extremely hard to see. Because of concerns for Mom’s health, after 67 years of marriage, she could not be with him when he passed away.
You can’t begin to understand how it feels to hear people in public (not wearing a mask) say, “it’s a hoax,” “it’s a lie perpetuated by the Democrats,” “it’s germ warfare by the military” or “they’re violating my constitutional rights.”
Yes, you have the right to express your opinion, but some of us know the truth and are living with the consequences of others' actions.
Unlike humans, a virus is a mindless organism with literally no regard for age, race, gender, economic status or religious/political affiliation, and, in the future, you too may know someone who is infected.
Please, when voicing your opinion be mindful, that there are families in Frankfort whose members have survived this pandemic and those who have not.
Tamela Biggs
Frankfort
