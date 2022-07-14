Dear editor,

State retirees like me (and future retirees) certainly appreciate Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd’s wisdom in recusing himself from a case involving hedge funds and the state pension system. The case will stay in Franklin County and move forward in the courtroom of Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate. 

A recent opinion piece ("Guest columnist: Judge let down state workers, retirees," July 13) mistakenly criticized Shepherd — he actually deserves praise for assuring that this long, drawn out case can head toward resolution without any further delays by the 80+ attorneys involved in the case.  

In my 37 years as an attorney, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a case with so many lawyers — and any one of them can throw roadblocks in the way of swift justice.

Shepherd recognized that staying on the case could lead to conflict that would further delay the resolution of an issue that has dragged on for years. His position is one that best protects the interests of all of the many, many parties involved, including the Commonwealth of Kentucky.   

In this case, it appears that Shepherd’s years of judicial experience guided him and helped to clarify the matter so his participation in previous pension cases will not be an issue.

Retired state employees and all Kentuckians are lucky to have Shepherd on the bench because of his commitment to ethical and impartial behavior in the courtroom and beyond. His decision to recuse himself from the case reflects that commitment.

That is just the kind of fair-minded thinking that we need in our courtrooms.

John Schaaf

Georgetown

