Dear editor,

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd is getting unfairly attacked by a political committee that’s massively funded by Richard E. Uihlein, an Illinois multi-billionaire who is known for his support of extremist candidates and causes such as efforts to federally outlaw abortion.

