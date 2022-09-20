Dear editor,

It seems every time an election comes up, we cringe at the thought of partisan politics coming into play. But in a breath of fresh air, Judge Phillip Shepherd has taken that concern off the table as he runs for reelection as Franklin Circuit Court judge.

