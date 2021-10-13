Dear editor,

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office wishes to give recognition to Kentucky State University for a very successful Homecoming Weekend.

Deputies were present to work the football game and provided security at several events over a four-day period. All agreed that a warm welcome was received from the players, alumni, visitors and other KSU staff members including the president, coaches, police chief and other members of the KSU family. Each and every interaction was peaceful, respectful, professional and courteous.

As sheriff, I have unfortunately been exposed to comments from members of the community such as “good luck” or “I hope it's not too bad” when speaking of Homecoming Weekend. I would like to emphasize that this year such remarks were not only immaterial, but that the entire event was an all-around success. Everyone was eager to share their hospitality from giving well-wishes, to making sure we had the proper amenities to be comfortable, and positive comments and conversations which all allowed friendships to be made. Although it was considered work, deputies were able to enjoy the weekend because of the incredible outpour of kindness and camaraderie by all of KSU. 

I felt proud to further grow our relationship with the entire KSU family. We, as an office, have been working towards a stronger partnership with KSU by offering internships for students in the criminal justice program and offering our assistance with security details when needed. Our goal is to continue to be involved and create many more positive moments similar to the ones had this weekend. To all those who participated in Homecoming Weekend 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says thank you, be safe, and to never hesitate to contact us if ever needed.

Sheriff Chris Quire

Franklin County

