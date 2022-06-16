Dear editor,

My neighbor and I were chatting on the sidewalk the other day. We were discussing a range of topics, when it eventually came around to current events — and the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

My friend then proceeds to tell me about a conversation he had with his son. He has two sons actually — one goes to middle school and the other is in high school. The younger, reflecting on the recent shootings, says to his father: “Dad, you know, it's a good thing my brother and I go to different schools.” Dad asked “Why?” Son says, “Because if there's a shooting at one of the schools you'll still have at least one son left.”

Make no mistake about it — these shootings are having an impact on our children. They are thinking deeply about this. Our city, state and national leaders must come together to find solutions!

Lee Colten

Frankfort

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription