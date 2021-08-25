Dear editor,

If Kentucky does another “Shot at a Million” giveaway to encourage COVID-19 vaccines, decision makers should consider changing it to “Shot at Sharing a Million.”

Then 1,677 winners can each receive a $597 check quickly processed by the Kentucky Lottery — and most importantly — no one would need to pay tax on the winnings. The total cost would be $1,001,169.

Michael Noga

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription