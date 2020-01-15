Dear editor,
“I will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the U.S.” When representatives of either political party put their own political ambitions ahead of their oaths and constitution without consequences then our democracy will likely crumble unless they are held accountable for their actions or inactions.
Lies and misleading “spin” are the opposite of truth. If you can’t make any decision based in the truth by national reasoning and if elections are also influenced by foreign governments, then we no longer have a democracy. The national nightmare is upon us.
Inappropriate use of money (influence) and lies are the root of this evil nightmare. How many ways can our representatives deny, deflect and refuse to answer direct questions truthfully? They’re still under their “oath of office." Just because they are not under a courtroom oath to testify to the truth doesn’t give them a license to lie.
For your own self worth don’t be a bigot. Don’t base your irrational reasoning on other bigoted misrepresentation of the truth (lies) or no reasoning at all. Facetime on TV by spokespeople and PAC propaganda are not the answer to the truth. The people must rationally determine the truthful answer and let our elected representatives know our decisions.
And if your representatives don’t vote according to your reasoned conclusions, then vote against them. The influence of money, one-sided surrogates, cowardness or laziness should not define the American people.
Don’t make your decision on what is right or wrong only based on your 401(k), racial or religious views. How you stand on these issues should not only be determined by where you sit on these views. How will you stand?
What I am suggesting is to find the time to inform yourselves of the facts and truths without undue interference and make your decision based on the real truth — no matter where you sit on any issue.
The truth will set you free. Put the Constitution before self-interest.
Danny Watkins
Frankfort