Dear editor,

I would like to honor all of the poll workers that volunteer year after year making sure every Kentuckian has their Constitutional right to vote. As a poll worker for more than 28 years, I know the long hours, 5 a.m to 7:30 pm, a mandatory class lasting two to three hours and studying the 60-page Kentucky State Board of Elections Election Officers' Training Guide. 

