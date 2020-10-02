Dear editor,

If you are a single-issue voter and voted for Mitch McConnell, you also voted for the rest of his agenda.

• You voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan, eliminating preexisting conditions and health care for 400,000 Kentuckians.

• You voted to cut taxes for the rich and give your children and their children a $2 trillion debt to work off.

• You voted to cut food assistance programs for Kentucky children, 1 in 5 of whom struggle with hunger.

• You voted to block the Senate from voting on 400 bills, including bipartison bills to fund election security and infrastructure projects and reduce medication and health care costs.

• You voted to appoint Supreme Court judges who vote in favor of corporations over workers, Wall Street over consumers, health insurance providers over patients.

If you are a single-issue voter and intend to vote for Mitch, you might ask yourself what else you will be voting for.

Jake Greenwell

Louisville

