Dear editor,
If you are a single-issue voter and voted for Mitch McConnell, you also voted for the rest of his agenda.
• You voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan, eliminating preexisting conditions and health care for 400,000 Kentuckians.
• You voted to cut taxes for the rich and give your children and their children a $2 trillion debt to work off.
• You voted to cut food assistance programs for Kentucky children, 1 in 5 of whom struggle with hunger.
• You voted to block the Senate from voting on 400 bills, including bipartison bills to fund election security and infrastructure projects and reduce medication and health care costs.
• You voted to appoint Supreme Court judges who vote in favor of corporations over workers, Wall Street over consumers, health insurance providers over patients.
If you are a single-issue voter and intend to vote for Mitch, you might ask yourself what else you will be voting for.
Jake Greenwell
Louisville
If by single issue we are talking about abortion, and you consider yourself “pro life”, be assured that Mitch McConnell is pro death. He may give lip service to overturning Roe versus Wade, but his support of other issues that kill people by the hundreds of thousands, do not make him pro life. He is the self proclaimed “grim reaper”. You should listen to what he says he is, as this is one time he’s telling the truth.
