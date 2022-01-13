Dear editor,

Thank you, State Journal.

I thought the Jan. 5 edition of The State Journal was a very good issue, chock full of news and the great human interest story of the man badly burned in the Leawood Drive arson fire. It was good of the SJ to provide that coverage to the family in need. 

I was glad to read a thorough article about the rantings of our current state senator in the same edition, although very alarmed by the woman's contentions that doctors aren't demonstrating medical ethics because they don't treat patients with unproven methods for COVID. I fear this woman in this position is a dangerous combination for our health and our futures.

And, I always appreciate the forum provided for editorial columns and letters to the editor, even if I may not always agree with the content.

So thank you, State Journal, for particularly good work keeping us informed, entertained, educated and connected with each other this week. 

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription