Dear editor,

The Aug. 2 and 5 editions of The State Journal had glaring omissions in news coverage. The papers included local news, statewide political stories, national news of crimes in other locales, and even an article of news about the planet Mars. But there was not a single reference in either edition about how on Aug. 1 the former president of the United States was indicted by the federal government for serious felonies against our nation. Crimes that many contend are treason. 

