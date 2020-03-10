Dear editor,

Opinions have little value if a person is not willing to stand behind them, and this includes the editorials in The State Journal.

It reminds me of the former "What's Your Beef" column that The State Journal ran and until names were required to be posted, many people were rude and even crude. The State Journal should apply the rules to its editorials as it requires of guest columns and letters to the editor.

Whatever the newspaper's position, it should be transparent like its policy is for others. Otherwise, it loses value and interest, because someone is hiding from what they proclaim to believe.

Lana Rose

Frankfort

 

 

