Dear editor,
Who was in charge of The State Journal’s "We Asked” in the Sept. 8 edition? The question was "Should Churchill Downs continue to play 'My Old Kentucky Home' prior to the start of the Derby?"
My concern is there was not one person whose answer was featured who was not white, and not one person who answered was opposed to continuing to play the song. Tone deaf or intentional?
I appreciate the newspaper discussing issues of the day, but do wish that it would consider including all points of view, and give more thought about how the answers are presented.
I have not participated in this song for several years. It is like nails on a chalkboard when I hear it, and I am willing to discuss my reasons with all who ask.
Margaret O’Donnell
Frankfort
