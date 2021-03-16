Dear editor,
In a recent column (“Time to stand up and be counted on open records law,” March 5-7) State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart stated, “The State Journal is as willing and able as ever to stand for citizens’ right to know about activities of their government.” Strangely, Stewart and The State Journal did not care to “stand for citizens’ right” to know about the activities of KCDC — a Frankfort/Franklin County local governmental entity.
Stewart and The State Journal remained silent when KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw drafted an open records policy that blatantly violated the Open Records Law and the citizens’ right to know. Even after KCDC’s open records policy was exposed by Amye Bensenhaver, of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition), Stewart and The State Journal remained silent.
Bradshaw claimed that she consulted, in part, with the city and county attorneys and, yet, Stewart and The State Journal remained silent.
The Frankfort/Franklin County citizens have a right to expect our city/county attorneys to know the laws and advise Bradshaw accordingly. Apparently, if one were to believe Bradshaw, then one would think that the city/county attorneys may have misinformed her when she allegedly consulted them. How can the citizens of this community have any confidence in the city/county attorneys to address local matters, knowing that they misinform local governmental instrumentalities, such as KCDC regarding their open records policy, as Bradshaw alluded?
I’m grateful that Stewart and The State Journal are willing and able to stand for citizens’ right to know about activities of state government. However, it would have been nice if they were willing to do the same for the Frankfort/Franklin County citizens when Bradshaw drafted an open records policy that violated the Open Records Law.
James F. Inman
Frankfort
Editor's note: It was The State Journal that exposed KCDC's new policy in a front-page article ("Open records policy draws criticism," Weekend Edition, Jan. 22-24) and sought out comments from Bensenhaver for that article, then published her guest commentary on the matter ("New KCDC open records policy overlooks the law," Tuesday, Jan. 26). The State Journal's advocacy for transparency in local government has been strong, consistent and unapologetic, earning the Kentucky Press Association's Jon Fleischaker Freedom of Information Award in 2020. We oppose any effort by any local governmental entity to reduce citizen access to public records and public meetings.
Well, nobody has ever said that anyone can believe the Prez of KCDC have they? ( although some of our elected officials do). I’m grateful for folks like a James AND the State Journal- Warts and all!
