Dear editor,

I read that Austin Horn is leaving The State Journal ("Austin Horn: A fond farewell," Nov. 12-14).

He is, in my opinion, the best young reporter that The State Journal has had, bar none. He is what journalism is all about, especially today. His articles were relevant, thorough, and provided the information that was needed by readers. I’m very sorry to see him leave.

Paula Moore

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription