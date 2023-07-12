Dear editor,

I just read the eighth article of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historical Context Report. I want to thank Chanda Veno and The State Journal for bringing this important local history to the public. These strong women and men gave of their many talents to improve their community — education, health care, social clubs — and through their determination made their community, and Frankfort as a whole, a better place for all.  

