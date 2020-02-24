Dear editor,

Ladies, by following the current fad of wearing "skinny jeans" and/or the pajama type "pants," you are displaying a message. The style looks cheap. Try dressing more upscale. If you want to be taken seriously, then dress it!

William Every

Frankfort

