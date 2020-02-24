Dear editor,
Ladies, by following the current fad of wearing "skinny jeans" and/or the pajama type "pants," you are displaying a message. The style looks cheap. Try dressing more upscale. If you want to be taken seriously, then dress it!
William Every
Frankfort
While I find pajama pants in public atrocious, there is absolutely nothing offensive about skinny jeans.
I loathe to think of what attire Mr. Every finds appropriate for women, or himself.
Personally, I'm tired of looking at guys wearing pants to fit under their beer guts and getting a peek show of their underwear. Or shirts that are so oversized they would dwarf Shaquille O'neal's large frame.
That’s right! There are certainly “ glamour do”s “ and” glamour dont’s” on both sides of the aisle ! This is a funny topic that no man in his right mind should approach, in criticizing the opposite sex publicly !!
