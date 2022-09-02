Dear editor,

Buffalo Trace has been been hell bent to rezone and acquire land in Peaks Mill. In its haste it confronted a group of resilient citizens and bungled and withdrew a zoning change request. Then in its haste relied on a legally unsupported procedure to offer up a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance. Then when that effort failed, they cobbled together in lock step with the city (which has essentially a single tract of land zoned as agriculture) an approach to draft identical zoning text amendments that basically satisfied its desires. All of this in a matter of several weeks.

