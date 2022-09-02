Buffalo Trace has been been hell bent to rezone and acquire land in Peaks Mill. In its haste it confronted a group of resilient citizens and bungled and withdrew a zoning change request. Then in its haste relied on a legally unsupported procedure to offer up a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance. Then when that effort failed, they cobbled together in lock step with the city (which has essentially a single tract of land zoned as agriculture) an approach to draft identical zoning text amendments that basically satisfied its desires. All of this in a matter of several weeks.
In doing so the distillery grossly expanded the impact of their desires, putting at risk not only the parcels in Peaks Mill but every acre of land zoned agriculture in Franklin County that can be aggregated into 100-acre tracts. And Buffalo Trace's local attorney (representing himself and unnamed other clients) implored the Planning Commission in its last meeting to expand the text amendment to include all land zoned Rural Residential.
So what’s the rush? I am unsure. I know three things. One, there is an election in November — and corporations don’t like change. Secondly, the text amendments remove elected officials from these critical land use decisions, placing that authority in the hands of unelected staff and planning commission members. Thirdly, the election will not dissuade the opposition to seek recourse in the courts — and that will stymie the rush.
The “rush “ is called corruption ? It has nothing to do with protection of our farm land, our environment, our beautiful Elkhorn creek and it’s threatened ecology by Buffalo Trace . It’s all about predatory capitalism.
