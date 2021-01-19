Dear editor,

Conservative media outlets have been vocal in denouncing decisions by social media providers and web services to eliminate accounts held by President Donald Trump. They claim that this is unfair and eliminates his ability to communicate with the country. That is nonsense.

The president has all of the traditional means of communication open to him at any time. He can make speeches that will be covered by the media, hold press conferences, issue communications through the White House press office, etc.. These are the channels that are most appropriate for an elected official anyway.

The social media services are not public entities; they are private businesses and have the freedom and responsibility to deny access by users who violate policies and business rules.

In this case, using these platforms to perpetuate lies about the election and foment violence is more than adequate justification to deny him access — if not remove him from office.

Peter Croswell

Frankfort

