Dear editor,
Conservative media outlets have been vocal in denouncing decisions by social media providers and web services to eliminate accounts held by President Donald Trump. They claim that this is unfair and eliminates his ability to communicate with the country. That is nonsense.
The president has all of the traditional means of communication open to him at any time. He can make speeches that will be covered by the media, hold press conferences, issue communications through the White House press office, etc.. These are the channels that are most appropriate for an elected official anyway.
The social media services are not public entities; they are private businesses and have the freedom and responsibility to deny access by users who violate policies and business rules.
In this case, using these platforms to perpetuate lies about the election and foment violence is more than adequate justification to deny him access — if not remove him from office.
Peter Croswell
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.