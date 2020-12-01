Dear editor,
I am head coach for the Capital City Crush softball team. We are an 8-year-old fast pitch travel team that travels to several different states to represent Frankfort. I saw an advertisement for groups like ours to have an opportunity to do a litter pickup to raise funds for our program.
This is a very hard time for our team due to COVID. We, like many other teams, rely on our local businesses to support and sponsor us. We understand that during this time it has been very challenging for us and those businesses who usually support us.
In these trying times we have had to come up with new ways to raise money. We were very thankful for the opportunity to take advantage of this program offered by Franklin County.
I challenged our team to come up with some community service ideas and then we saw this ad. Luckily we were able to participate. Nine of our girls and parents traveled 15 miles of Franklin County to collect trash to help clean up our community.
My girls absolutely loved this adventure! This was an eye-opening experience for all. I had girls say they could not believe how much trash was out there and how they would never litter again.
The money raised for this project will assist us in purchasing equipment, uniforms, entry fees and any other needs we might have as a team. We were very grateful to participate in a program like this! #WECRUSHEDIT
Brandon Muravchick
Frankfort
