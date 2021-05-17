Dear editor,

I Googled the Burns & McDonnell PAC Profile. They are heavy donors to the Republican Party, particularly in 2016. I think this party affiliation, combined with recent events at the U.S. Capitol, make them somewhat experts in what is “illegal.”

This being said, I would have preferred their consultant fee (for Andy McDonald and Walt Baldwin’s proposed solar farm project) to go toward either renewable energy or to those who did not qualify for COVID utility relief due to the arbitrary stipulations put on the program. 

In order to get relief from the Kentucky Housing Corp.'s COVID relief program, your landlord must not be planning on selling your unit to cash in on the sky-high real estate prices in Kentucky. 

I have now consulted you on my opinions on solar energy and will expect my $22,000 in the form of fun-sized Doritos bags. Any flavor will do.

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort

