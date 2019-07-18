Dear editor,
I just wanted to tell this and it may help the government make some wise decisions that would save some big bucks.
I know a few people who are on Housing and Urban Development (HUD) assistance. Each year they relocate to other states and all they have to do is choose a state, apply for HUD in that state and move. I think that they should stay in their own state and if they choose to move, they do so at their own expense. There are many folks on a waiting list because some move and take much needed places.
One of these I know is a woman who leaves her husband, moves out of state and comes back the next year when it is allowed for her to do so.
I hope someone reads this and makes a difference for the real needy ones to get fair housing.
Kathleen Bretz
Brodhead