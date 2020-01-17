Dear editor,
Gov. Andy Beshear, can you help your new neighbors with a safety issue affecting your children and ours? Will you please hire someone in the Department of Fish and Wildlife who can count and also own the issue of huge numbers of sick and dying raccoons in Frankfort? They don't test them all, but surely they can count.
In September, The State Journal reported that there was one raccoon with distemper found on the east side of Frankfort. On Oct. 8, we had a dying raccoon in our yard on the west side for over 12 hours. It was suffering and horrible to watch. I thought about small children seeing a cute raccoon that couldn't move and approaching it.
When it was picked up by one of the 11 licensed people recommended by Fish and Wildlife and local authorities, we were told more than two dozen sick and or dead raccoons in our subdivision alone had been picked up by this one person in a week and a half!
I called everybody. Our local health department cannot do anything until someone gets bitten. The staff there referred me to the state vet. I contacted the mayor and one of the city commissioners.
Starting back in June, Fish and Wildlife began getting feedback about the large numbers of sick and dying animals this year compared to other years. Local police were aware, as they get calls and send these folks out. Dispatchers can count calls and track areas of sick and dying animals as they give out the contact information for the 11.
It is simple to ask all of these 11 people about the type, number and location of sick animals picked up. Then you add all together. Sadly, I was told Fish and Wildlife doesn't count or track them. It’s time to start. Maybe it's worse than anyone knows, since nobody is counting.
Gov. Beshear, my husband and I canvassed for you in this election and we had to stop because we are afraid of running upon more sick raccoons. Really!
Terry Strickland
Frankfort