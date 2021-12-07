Dear editor,

Am I the only parent fed up with the Franklin County Schools system?

Not knowing what your child is being taught, no homework, failing grades, no way to help a child pass, children being sent home for no reason, parents missing work, being forced to get shot.

We as parents better start standing up for better schools. Franklin County Schools have become "at the bottom education." We need to start demanding better. Trying to help a child with after school help is impossible when you don't know what is being taught or how to help them pass.

Rebecca Hoover

Frankfort

