I am writing to express my deep concern about Senate Bill 104 (SB 104) which was recently passed by the Kentucky Senate. This legislation appears to be a direct attack on the fair and balanced, politically neutral, and tax-payer funded news source, Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
By disbanding the current KET board and requiring future appointments to the board to receive Senate confirmation, this legislation risks limiting the diversity of opinion on the KET board and could lead to biased programming tailored to a specific agenda. This move appears to politicize public broadcasting, which undermines the integrity of the media landscape in our state.
KET is a taxpayer-funded public service that serves all communities regardless of their political affiliation. It is essential that it maintains an apolitical public broadcasting service, and this proposal goes seemingly against that very principle. If politics is allowed to interfere with KET's programming, it risks losing credibility as a neutral source of information, and might alienate a large portion of the audience.
As someone who recognizes the importance of having unbiased news sources which are necessary for democracies, I strongly oppose SB 104, and I implore our lawmakers to reconsider this legislation. We need to protect the neutrality of our public broadcasting services and ensure that these remain politically neutral. Our state deserves better than to have its taxpayer-funded news sources influenced by political agendas. It is up to Kentuckians to hold our lawmakers accountable and preserve the integrity of our media landscape.
Please call the KY Capitol Operator at 1-800-372-7181 to leave a message for ALL legislators that you join with me in OPPOSITION to SB 104.
