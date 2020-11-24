Dear editor,

About a week and a half ago I saw a man at local supermarket not wearing a mask, so I stopped him and asked if he was aware of the requirement for mask-wearing.

He said it was a "mandate," not a requirement, and I explained that this meant it was required even if he was not barred from entry and that his action was a potential public health danger. After some awkward silence, he walked away and I didn't pursue it further.

I realized later I should have said: "You come in here with a chip on your shoulder knowing about the mask requirement, acting like a big man and showing everyone that no one is going to tell YOU what to do. Well, you are NOT a man but a whiney little kid. If you were a responsible man, concerned about your own welfare and that of your family, community, country, and with complying with the law, you would be wearing a mask. You should be ashamed with yourself."

This attitude by some that requirements for masks, distancing and other reasonable virus controls is some sort of affront to American values of "rugged individualism" or "personal freedom" is pure garbage. Many people who have this attitude, from my perspective, are being selfish, immature or perhaps swayed by politicians that have their own interests at heart. This virus is serious and we really are at war. It is about time we all pull together to defeat it.

Peter Croswell

Frankfort

