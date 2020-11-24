Dear editor,
About a week and a half ago I saw a man at local supermarket not wearing a mask, so I stopped him and asked if he was aware of the requirement for mask-wearing.
He said it was a "mandate," not a requirement, and I explained that this meant it was required even if he was not barred from entry and that his action was a potential public health danger. After some awkward silence, he walked away and I didn't pursue it further.
I realized later I should have said: "You come in here with a chip on your shoulder knowing about the mask requirement, acting like a big man and showing everyone that no one is going to tell YOU what to do. Well, you are NOT a man but a whiney little kid. If you were a responsible man, concerned about your own welfare and that of your family, community, country, and with complying with the law, you would be wearing a mask. You should be ashamed with yourself."
This attitude by some that requirements for masks, distancing and other reasonable virus controls is some sort of affront to American values of "rugged individualism" or "personal freedom" is pure garbage. Many people who have this attitude, from my perspective, are being selfish, immature or perhaps swayed by politicians that have their own interests at heart. This virus is serious and we really are at war. It is about time we all pull together to defeat it.
Peter Croswell
Frankfort
I’m all for symbolic gestures in retaliation to governmental policies I disagree with. When I burned my draft card in 1972 I felt that I was making a personal statement about a system that could potentially impact me personally, and that was directed against race, the economically disadvantaged, and the politically powerless. For what it was worth, time vindicated me and in the end I was right.
I believe people like the man Pete describes believe that by not wearing a mask they are making some similar statement – perhaps illustrating the divide between the sheeple and those that would bravely ‘stick it to the man’. If these people hold this opinion, then they are confused and horrifically in the wrong.
The difference between these examples is important. In truth, burning a draft card was an ultimately empty gesture that accomplished no more than to identify one with a group of young people that had grown up with a war they felt was unjust. We honestly believed that we were making a statement that would benefit the greater good. The actions of mask refuseniks could be argued to be equivalent to draft card burning in terms of making a political statement, but it is there that the similarity ends. The physical act of burning my draft card endangered no one, it in no way meant that I wouldn’t still be drafted, and it made no detrimental impact on the lives of others. To be sure, no one physically suffered because of the political statement I chose to make, and I placed no one’s life in immediate danger. Mask refuseniks don’t seem to understand that their demonstrations benefit no one but themselves, much less the greater good, and that their actions do in fact place us in immediate danger. They don’t seem to get that the mask is not worn for the wearer; it is worn for the rest of us. Therefore wearing a mask is demonstrative of respect for other human beings. If I go to Kroger and choose not wear a mask, my intent might be to show everyone what a free thinking Libertarian I am, but in reality I am just demonstrating that I selfishly don’t give a sh*t about the welfare of others. Good luck living, or dying, with that philosophy.
Well said, Pete. At my retail business, we enforce the mask mandate and have had several people leave when we explain they cannot shop in the store without wearing it PROPERLY (that too, unfortunately seems to be a line in the sand for some). If we lose business because of it, so be it.
The health of my employees, customers and community are far more important. Until we stop the spread, we cannot have a sustainable economy. It is not either or - it is both.
