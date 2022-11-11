Dear editor,

For too long the U.S. Forest Service has treated the Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky as a place to conduct timber sales. Despite their “multiple use” mantra, the agency routinely neglects trails, recreational facilities, illegal dumps, and leaking gas and oil wells in favor of assembling timber sales so big that they sometimes take 10 years to complete.

