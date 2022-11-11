For too long the U.S. Forest Service has treated the Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky as a place to conduct timber sales. Despite their “multiple use” mantra, the agency routinely neglects trails, recreational facilities, illegal dumps, and leaking gas and oil wells in favor of assembling timber sales so big that they sometimes take 10 years to complete.
Spanning over 700,000 acres, the Daniel Boone is the largest tract of public land in the state and one of the most biologically diverse areas in North America. Home to rare species, old growth forests, and stunning rock formations, the Daniel Boone deserves to be protected, not logged.
The forest service’s latest proposal to cut the beautiful, old forests on the steep slopes of the Redbird District proves that the agency is backward, uncaring, and untrustworthy. Why log critical headwaters of the Kentucky River when flooding in eastern Kentucky is such a problem? Why remove climate stabilizing forests when monster storms are increasingly dangerous? Why cut old growth trees when old trees are the most efficient means to sequester carbon? Why ignore evidence of landslides and threats to imperiled species?
Protect one of our most precious assets and stop logging the Daniel Boone.
