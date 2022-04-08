Dear editor,

As a nurse living in one of our country’s most rural states, having access to health care services is a top concern. Rural residents rely heavily on our community pharmacists to dispense our medications, keep us educated, and ensure our safety.

Right now, bills being considered in the legislature are causing concern.

If passed, pharmacists would be put at an even larger disadvantage, and they’d have less time to focus on patient care.

Please see to it that HB 457 and SB 134 are stopped from passage in this session.

Kathleen A. Kregor

Louisville

