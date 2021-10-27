Dear editor,

This letter is in regards to Jim Waters column about school choice ("Guest columnist: School choice court defeat a bump in the road," Oct. 15).

A young woman was at our farm for four days a couple of weeks ago with her “hands-on" study in her journalism class at a nearby university. She, in her exercises of becoming a journalist, videoed and audio taped me and several other of my family members in an interview. She asked questions about our farm's history along with agriculture, plus some questions that led up to public education and politics.

I mentioned how public or taxpayers money was being robbed and constitutional laws broke by our lawmakers bankrolling private for profiteering schools (charter schools). She commented that she went to a charter school for a while in North Carolina where she grew up and she hated it.

This young college student interviewing me went on to point out that “charter schools" aren’t under any scholastic guidelines by the state that public schools are. They aren’t checked, she said, or overseen for what they teach by our “elected officials" in government that are using taxpayers money for the private schools profiteering.

She clearly saw the discrepancies that many of us do with these crooked lawmakers and their paid spokespersons like Waters that “skin” the people.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

