Dear editor,

“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” — Winston Churchill

As a high school junior, I have been studying critical race theory, and it has opened my eyes to the racial disparities that have existed in our country since it’s very founding, and how those biases have continued to prevail in society to this day.

Kentucky schools that have passed motions to allow for more diverse and inclusive course offerings have done so to teach their students about the roles that racist and oppressive ideologies have played in our nation’s past and how they continue to affect America now.

Understanding the shortcomings of our nation’s ancestors is the only way to move past them and provide future generations with equal opportunities, regardless of their race.

Bill Request 60 aims to silence these conversations and perpetuate the divisions in society today by banning teachers from discussing topics such as race and sex on the basis that it will cause division between students or groups. There is no evidence to back up the idea that teaching a class about critical race theory will lead to stronger resentments towards any racial groups.

The bill gives judges free rein to decide what material is and is not suitable for class discussion and has the potential to completely erase important parts of America’s history from the classroom.

Ignoring a problem will not make it go away. Students deserve accurate teachings of America’s history and the role of race within it. 

Ina Mason

Versailles

